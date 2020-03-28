WFPD: Man in custody after tased into submission following hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Wichita Falls Police Department officers have a man in custody Friday night after a hit-and-run just before the suspect collided head-on with a second car.

At least 14 units responded to a call about 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Kemp Boulevard.

Witnesses on scene said the man first hit a car multiple times in the back bumper on at the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Call Field Road.

Officers said the man then headed northbound on Kemp Boulevard before getting into a turning lane. The suspect then drove north in the southbound lane before crashing head-on with a car with two people inside and then crashing into a pole.

Once officers arrived on scene, they said they had to tase the man for causing a disturbance to take him into custody.

AMR drove the driver and passenger of the smaller car to the hospital where one sustained head injuries and the other was freed with the jaws of life.

Officials said the suspect is suspected to be under the influence of some substance. The suspect was taken to the hospital before officers book him into the Wichita County Jail.