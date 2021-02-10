WFPD: Man jailed after tasing, assaulting couple as they slept

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a Wichita Falls couple was tased and assaulted in their sleep and the man was hit in the head with a firearm.

Christopher Joseph Johnson is charged with burglary of a habitation intending another felony, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest or transport and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Johnson is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.

The victims said they were sleeping in their home on Akers Drive on Wednesday, February 3 when a man and a woman came into their home and tased the female victim and assaulted the male victim and hit him on the head with a firearm.

The male victim was treated by paramedics on the scene, and officers said he had dried blood on his face and chest.

Police said the male victim identified the two assailants and a witness who lived there also identified them.

According to authorities, the victim did not want to file charges against the female suspect because she told him she was not involved.

Details on Johnson’s arrest and other charges are not yet available.

Johnson has two previous arrests, one in 2013 for disorderly conduct profane language and evading arrest and another in 2015 for aggravated assault.