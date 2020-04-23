WFPD: Man paints stolen gun gold

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said an attempt to conceal a stolen gun by painting it gold failed, and the man in possession of it was arrested.

Damon King, 20, was arrested Wednesday evening in the High Point Village Apartments on Professional Drive.

Officers said they were sent to check a fight and when they arrived saw two men near a vehicle and one of them tried to quickly leave in the car when he saw them arrive.

He was stopped and an officer said he smelled marijuana from the car and that King said he had just smoked some, but there was none in the car.

A search of the car turned up the 9 mm handgun painted to conceal its serial number. Police say King denied it was his and records show it was stolen in Vernon.

Court records show King pleaded guilty in February to possession of a controlled substance and was placed on five years probation, deferred.

