WFPD: Man smashes Dollar General doors to steal jugs of milk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of smashing the glass door of a Dollar General store with a pole so he could get in to take two jugs of milk.

Seth Schlicker, 27, is charged with burglary of a building.

Police officers said they found the front door of the Dollar General at 3630 Jacksboro Highway smashed around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and found a metal pole inside the door and the door of the milk cooler was open.

Officers looked at surveillance video the store provided and said it showed a white male in plaid pajamas walk up to the door and throw the pole through the door and come inside.

They said he walked to the milk cooler and took two gallons of milk and walked back out.

An officer who was familiar with Schlicker from an incident the same night and remembered the plaid pajamas went to schlicker’s home and said he still had the same pajamas on.

Schlicker was also arrested on March 15 after police officers said he stole a snickers bar from a stripes store.

An officer said he found a half-eaten snickers in schlicker’s pocket and that schlicker told him it would eventually be paid for somehow.

He was arrested at United Regional hospital Feb. 29 after staff reported he was yelling at them, and on february 15 he was arrested after a man said he was Schlicker’s lover and that Schlicker had gotten angry and broke a window with a tree branch.