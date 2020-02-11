Wichita Falls man arrested after allegedly stealing car during test drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested for after police said he stole a car he was test driving.

Officers said that the victim met with Carlos Guerra, 43, at around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of 31st Street to sell his 2008 silver Ford Mustang for $3500.

The car did not have tags and the owner told Guerra to not take the car past the end of the street.

Police said Guerra never came back with the car.

Officers later found Guerra with the car in the 1400 block of North 6th Street shortly after 9 p.m. where they said he told the occupant of the house he had won a Ford Mustang.

Police were able to match the VIN on the car and found the keys to the mustang in Guerra’s pocket.

Guerra is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

His bond is set at $2,500.