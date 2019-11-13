WFPD: Man tased after refusing to get out of car

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police tase a man they said was about to flee while they were trying to get him out of his car to investigate a strong odor of marijuana.

Leatrice Roberts Jr. is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and tampering with evidence.

Two officers on patrol in the 1300 block of Bell said they saw a car on the side of the road with the door open and windows down, and as they passed they say there was an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

They turned around and parked in front of the car and said they asked Roberts to come out but he refused and tried to close the door.

One officer said he prevented Roberts from closing the door and Roberts again refused to come out, so an officer fired his taser into Roberts and grabbed him but Roberts was still able to resist and pull away.

The officer said Roberts pulled out a plastic cup and threw it as the officers pulled him out and got him on the ground.

Roberts was handcuffed and police said a search of the car uncovered cocaine in various places.

Roberts has scores of arrests dating back to 1990 including around 10 involving drugs.

