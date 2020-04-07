WFPD: Man ticketed for shelter-in-place, charged with stealing cop car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four more shelter-in-place citations were issued in Wichita Falls in the last 24 hours.

One citation was written Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s on Holliday St.

According to police, Cesar Bravo, 39, was causing a disturbance and cussing at employees at around 6:30 a.m.

Officers told Bravo to leave and to return to Faith Mission where he slept Monday night.

According to police, as Bravo was walking away, he approached the police car and lifted on the driver’s side door handle.

The officer told Bravo to stop and then detained him. Officers said Bravo was trying to steal the vehicle.

Bravo was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and was issued a citation for shelter-in-place.

We are awaiting details from police on the other three shelter-in-place citations.

There have now been seven shelter-in-place tickets issued in Wichita Falls as of Tuesday morning.