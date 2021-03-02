WFPD: Man who assaulted ex-girlfriend with pipe in 2014 fires shots into her home, bullets enter children’s room

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with aggravated assault after police said he called his ex-girlfriend, told her she was going to die that night, and then fired shots into her apartment, some of which entered the bedroom of her two sleeping daughters.

Aaron Saldana, 33, was booked into the Wichita County Jail Friday, February 26.

Saldana posted his $30,000 bond on Saturday, February 27 and was released.

Monday, March 1, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to add bond conditions to his release, telling the judge the safety of the victim cannot be assured without adding conditions or increasing the convicted felon’s bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, police went to the woman’s apartment in the 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard to investigate gunshots.

The woman told officers she and Saldana had been arguing on the phone over money and when she hung up, Saldana called back and said she was going to die that night, and she heard loud noises.

The victim said pieces of sheetrock fell from the wall on her in bed.

Police said bullets also penetrated the wall of an adjacent room where the woman’s two daughters were sleeping.

Police found a bullet fragment inside the home and nine shell casings outside the apartment.

The next day, a Wichita Falls police officer who happens to be Saldana’s cousin received a text message from Saldana, saying he had shot his baby mama’s apartment

The officer told Saldana to turn himself in and said Saldana replied that it was his word against hers.

In 2014, Saldana was charged with going into the home of his ex-girlfriend with whom he had two children and hitting her with a baseball bat, then running outside with her cell phone.

The victim said she chased Saldana, and he then got a pipe out of his car and hit her in the face with it. The victim said she fell down and he hit her in the back. She said as she tried to get up, he tried to run over her with his car.

Police said the victim’s nose and mouth were bleeding heavily when they arrived.

Among Saldana’s 33 arrests are seven for assault and family violence and three for violations of court orders.