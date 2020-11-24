WFPD: Man who bit deputy, back in jail for assaulting two women

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Wichita County Deputy in 2017 has been booked into jail after prosecutors said he violated his probation by assaulting two women, one of them over 65 years old.

Steven Britt Green, 38, was placed on three years probation in 2018 for biting the deputy at the jail after police officers said he became combative and belligerent after they found him hunched over his steering wheel at a gas station.

A new warrant was issued after prosecutors said he punched two women in the head in May, then tried to stop one of them from calling for help by throwing and breaking one of the victim’s phone.

Green was also arrested in 2019 for injury to an elderly person when police said he knocked his mother over and assaulted his terminally ill father.