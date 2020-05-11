WFPD: Man who once told police he was trying to escape dinosaurs arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has one conviction for evading arrest, in which he told police he was trying to escape from dinosaurs, has been arrested on a new evading charge.

Travis Huchton, 29, of Mulhall, Oklahoma was booked into jail Sunday after police said he took off running after being discovered on the Herb Easley lot on Central Freeway late Saturday night.

Officers said a burglar alarm had gone off, and while they were checking it Huchton was spotted looking into a vehicle.

When asked what he was doing, officers said he told them he was there to pickup up a car for an Audi dealership in Lubbock.

When asked for I.D. They say he looked around, then shouted “I gotta go!” and took off running.

Officers said they chased him around the lot, firing two tasers with no effect.

Finally, they said he stopped running and was arrested.

Huchton was convicted last year for evading and got six months.

In that arrest, Burkburnett officers said he was on I-44 and Daniels Road trying to flag people down and screaming for help.

Police said a Ford Fusion was in the roadway out of gas with flashers on and Huchton told them he was in fear of his life because dinosaurs were chasing him from Lawton and he found the car unlocked and took off until he ran out of gas.