WFPD: Man with dozens of violent arrests charges again for abusing woman with mental disability

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has dozens of arrests and convictions related to harassing, assaulting and criminal mischief against women has been arrested yet again, this time for aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

Michael Ray Vaughn, 56, of Wichita Falls, has bonds totaling $30,000.

Early Tuesday morning, police officers said they went to Sun Valley Apartments about a man with a knife. Officers had reports of the suspect leaving in a black car and said they found Vaughn and the victim in the car at the Flying J parking lot.

They said the victim was shaking and was bleeding from cuts on her fingers.

Officers said she has an intellectual disability and told them Vaughn was her boyfriend.

She said Vaughn had come to her apartment and asked her to come outside, and when she did, he showed a knife and told her to get in his car. She said he drove somewhere near some water, stopped and asked her about a voicemail, then threw her into the water and told her to get out. She said he swung his knife at her and cut her fingers, then punched her in the face.

After that, she said he drove her home, had her change clothes, then made her get back in the car and drove off, and that’s when officers arrived at the Flying J.

Officers found a knife in the car and the victim’s wet clothes.

A police officer said Vaughn has two convictions for aggravated assault. His more than a dozen other convictions include numerous trespass, and he has served at least six prison terms.

Vaughn has nine pending cases filed in 2019 in Wichita County, which include: