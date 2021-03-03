WFPD: meeting between ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend ends in ex-boyfriend burning ex-girlfriend with lit cigarette

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said a meeting between an ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend to discuss things ends with the ex-girlfriend being burned on her head with a cigarette.

Rayshode Gould was arrested at the Walmart on Central Freeway on Tuesday and charged with family violence and assault causing bodily injury.

A Wichita Falls police officer said he was there on another call when the two approached him and continued their argument.

The woman said they had agreed to meet there to talk, but it turned into an argument in the parking lot.

She said she tried to leave but Gould grabbed her around the chest put his lit cigarette against the left side of her head, burning her skin.

Police officers said Gould told them he became upset about the woman damaging his phone and vehicle so he grabbed her and burned her with his cigarette.