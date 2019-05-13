WFPD memorial observes 30 years since Lt. Walter Tommy Collins killed in line of duty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “It’s been a long time. For me, he’s been gone longer than he was in my life. So, that’s hard,” Kelly Reiff, niece of Medrith Collins, Lieutenant Walter Tommy Collins widow, said.

Thirty years ago this July, Wichita Falls Police Lieutenant Walter Tommy Collins was shot and killed in a raging gun battle. His death, as well as the six other officer deaths, were remembered during the 2019 Wichita Falls Police Department’s Memorial Ceremony Monday.

In July 1989, police said the now Dan Fowler, 67, came outside his trailer on the northeast side of Wichita Falls with a rifle and told construction workers they were making too much noise. Police arrived and said Fowler came out again firing his rifle.

After hitting officers Steve Pruitt, Don Gossett and Lt. Collins, Fowler fled on foot and was spotted going down the Wichita River by children who were fishing. Several hours later, he was located on a sandbar by a DPS helicopter and arrested.

Collins died while undergoing surgery at the hospital. Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego was at the scene as a member of the SWAT team and remembers the events vividly.

“It didn’t really hit me until afterwards, after we came down from the SWAT and then the significance… when we heard we lost Lt. Collins was just huge,” Borrego said.

It’s even more significant for Collins’ widow Medrith.

“It’s hard to get past it,” Judy Karels, Medrith Collins’ sister, said. “And I don’t know how she’s lived with it. She’s a tough lady,” Karels said.

“We appreciate that the city does their part in keeping his memory alive and the other officers as well, because it could happen to any officer on any day,” Reiff said.

With the perils officers face every day and night, Chief Borrego said having the community behind them means a lot to every officer on the force.

“I’m so thankful for this community. This community has always been supportive of their law enforcement. And we try to make sure that we’re out there being professional, doing the best job that we can for them,” Borrego said.

In the deparment’s history seven officers, including Collins, have died in the line of duty.