WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFPD has selected a recipient of the WFPD Memorial Scholarship presented by the Wichita Falls Citizens Academy Association.

Jacob Newton, son of current WFPD Sgt. Paul Newton is the recipient of the 2020 scholarship. Jacob will be attending college this fall in Tennessee and studying both music and business.

The WFPD Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the seven WFPD officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1890.