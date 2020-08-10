WFPD: Mom hits son in face with cell phone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 36-year-old Wichita Falls mother is charged with child abuse after police said she hit her 11-year-old son in the face with a cell phone.

Elizabeth Schnick was arrested Saturday and charged with injury to a child.

Police went to the 2700 block of Ridgeway Saturday night about an assault.

The boy told officers he was trying to call another family member on his step-father’s cell phone because Schnick was “mocking” him.

He said Schnick grabbed the phone from him and hit him in the face with it, causing the back of his head to hit the wall behind him.

An officer said he could smell the odor of alcohol on Schnick’s breath.

Police said she denied having the phone but her memory was vague.

Witnesses said they saw Schnick holding a phone when the disturbance continued outside the home.