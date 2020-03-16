1  of  3
WFPD: Mother blames one-year-old for six-year-old son’s black eye

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls mother police said blamed her one-year-old son for injuries to her six-year-old son was back in jail briefly before once again bonding out.

Etta Simmons was arrested in late 2017, for injury to a child, bonded out of jail, then prosecutors said she failed to show for her pretrial hearing and had her bond revoked.

She was rearrested last week and got a new bond and was released the same day.

She now has a new pretrial date set for April 2.

Police said Simmons’ son showed up at school with a black eye and told police and Child Protective Services his mother hit him because he had been bad, and she put makeup on the injury before he went to school.

Police sais Simmons told them she didn’t know how the boy got the black eye but speculated it must have been her one-year-old son who was a bully.

They said she admitted putting makeup on the injury because she did not want to get in trouble.

