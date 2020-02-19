WFPD: Mother charged with theft of ballistic vest from officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman is charged in the theft of a ballistic vest from a Wichita Falls police unit.

Haley Upton, 36, is charged with theft of property.

Iowa Park police said they got an anonymous tip about a stolen police vest at the home of Upton.

Two officers went to the home and began to talk to Upton and said she told them she was aware of the vest being in her home.

They said when she took them inside, she told her son, “the vest” and he took the officer into the bedroom and took a black vest out of a closet. They said Upton then showed them text messages on her phone between herself and her son in which her son tells her not to take pictures or tell anyone about the vest because it would be a felony, and that it would be gone in a few days.

Upton responded by telling him to get rid of it, and he said he already told her he would. He then responded saying he wouldn’t be surprised if she texted another person a photo and asked him how do you carry this on your body all day?