BUDA, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department Motorcycle Unit traveled to Buda, Texas to participate in the Capitol of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute.

According to the WFPD blog, departments from across the state and one competitor from Brazil traveled to put their motorcycle skills on display. There was a total of 144 competitors.

Congratulations to the following officers for placing in their events:

Novice Division –

Officer Mawson – 1st Place

Officer B. Wise – 2nd Place

Officer Gordon – 3rd Place

Expert Division –

Officer Halloway – 5th place

4 Man Team Relay Event –

Officers Whisenhunt, Whitehead, Moffett and Cozart – 3rd place

Mr. Rodeo –

Officer Cozart – 3rd place

Overall Team – 3rd Place