WFPD: Moving company employee uses elderly woman’s stolen credit card while in uniform

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Burkburnett man has bonded out of jail after being accused of stealing an elderly woman’s credit cards while moving her to a new home and using the cards to buy jewelry while he was still wearing his work uniform.

Justin Allen Brown is charged with credit card abuse of an elderly person.

Wichita Falls police said the 76-year-old victim told them she hired D.L. Enterprises Moving Company to move from the 2500 block of Beefeater to Merry Hill Circle.

She said three of her cards went missing, and then she found unauthorized charges at Wichita Gold and Jewelry for more than $2,000 and more charges were still coming in.

Police obtained video from the business and identified Brown, an employee of the moving company, as the person using her cards.

In fact, the police said Brown was wearing his red D.L. Moving Company shirt in the store. The owner of the store said Brown was a frequent customer.

Officers said the owner of the moving company told them he had picked Brown up to do work and paid him, “under the table,” and did not know him or want to claim him as an employee.

Since 2010 Brown has had 18 arrests in Wichita County, for assault, burglaries, thefts, forgery, drug, possession and parole violations.