WFPD names suspect in Friday night murder near Plantation Apartments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officers have named a suspect in the Friday night homicide near Plantation Apartments and are asking Texomans for help.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers have issued a murder warrant for Jimmy Harold Wilson, 68.





Officers responded to a gunshots call in the 1200 block of Austin Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When first responders answered a 911 call that someone had been shot in the area of Plantation Apartments, they found a man lying in a vacant lot by the house next door who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was 62-years-old.

If anyone see Wilson or a red 2009 Nissan Altima with the license plate HGK-7738, they are asked to call 911 immediately or the Wichita Falls Police Department for other information on Wilson at 940-720-5000.