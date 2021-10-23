WFPD names victim in US 287 incident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The body that was found Saturday morning on US 287 has been identified.

29-year-old Kimberley Herrera of Wichita Falls was identified by police. The victim was identified by her fingerprints.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to US 287 near Windthorst Road about a body seen on the northbound lanes of the highway.

Investigators believe the woman may have been struck by a vehicle.

A release said that investigators have ruled the incident a suicide, and there is an ongoing investigation into the hit-and-run vehicle.

US 287 has been reopened.

If you have any information that could help the WFPD in this investigation, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.