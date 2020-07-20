UPDATE: Parents of toddler found

UPDATE: July 20, 2020 2:16 p.m.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook page, the parents of the child have been located.

According to WFPD the child wandered from a house in the 1900 block of Tilden.

No other information was given.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in locating the parents of a child Monday morning.

WFPD officers were called to the 7-11 located at Avenue K and Grant at 11:30 a.m. for a young boy who was found at the gas station alone.

According to WFPD the child is thought to be about four-years-old.

The parents have not been located at the time of publication.

He is at the ER with CPS at this time.

The press release stated that the child is not talking so he isn’t giving much information.

Please call the Police Department at 720-5000 if you have any information on the parents of this child.