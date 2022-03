WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in finding 24-year-old Keiairra Williams.

Williams is wanted for the charge of Burglary of a Habitation.

Wichita County jail booking photo

If you have any information on possible whereabouts of Keiairra Williams, you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or you can call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.