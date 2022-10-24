WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new details about a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the alley in the 1500 block of 14th Street on Sunday, October 23, at 7:35 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 59-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported to United Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives interviewed witnesses and processed the scene.

No arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Eipper said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and the citizens of Wichita Falls are safe.