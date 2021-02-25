WFPD newest K-9 officer assist in arrest of man with guns in car after traffic stop

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The WFPD’s new K-9 officer, Lock, assisted in his first arrest on Wednesday, just one day after his formal introduction to the public.

Gang Task Force officers made a stop of a vehicle on Kell East for no insurance.

An officer said the front passenger, Desmond Matthews, and the other two passengers had cautions on them for weapons and gang affiliations.

K-9 Lock’s partner then had Lock do an open-air sniff of the car and lock alerted for possible narcotics.

While searching the car, an officer noticed something falling from Matthews’ buttocks down his pants leg.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun with 16 live cartridges and one in the chamber.

No narcotics were apparently found in the car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News