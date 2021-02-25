WFPD newest K-9 officer assist in arrest of man with guns in car after traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The WFPD’s new K-9 officer, Lock, assisted in his first arrest on Wednesday, just one day after his formal introduction to the public.

Gang Task Force officers made a stop of a vehicle on Kell East for no insurance.

An officer said the front passenger, Desmond Matthews, and the other two passengers had cautions on them for weapons and gang affiliations.

K-9 Lock’s partner then had Lock do an open-air sniff of the car and lock alerted for possible narcotics.

While searching the car, an officer noticed something falling from Matthews’ buttocks down his pants leg.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun with 16 live cartridges and one in the chamber.

No narcotics were apparently found in the car.