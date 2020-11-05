WFPD: No arrests made following high-risk search warrant linked to burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high-risk search warrant executed by the Wichita Falls Police Department linked to a burglary of a habitation in October leads to no arrests.

Photo courtesy WFPD

Photo courtesy WFPD

Photo courtesy WFPD

WFPD detectives and SWAT team members executed the warrant Wednesday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Gilbert Avenue in Wichita Falls.

The warrant was issued for evidence connected to a burglary of a habitation that was reported in Wichita Falls on October 28, 2020 that occurred in the 3100 block of Barrett Place.

Police said one female and a child were in the house when officers executed the search warrant.

According to authorities, no arrests were made during the execution of the warrant.

