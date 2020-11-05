WFPD: No arrests made following high-risk search warrant linked to burglary

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A high-risk search warrant executed by the Wichita Falls Police Department linked to a burglary of a habitation in October leads to no arrests.

  • Photo courtesy WFPD
  • Photo courtesy WFPD
  • Photo courtesy WFPD

WFPD detectives and SWAT team members executed the warrant Wednesday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Gilbert Avenue in Wichita Falls.

The warrant was issued for evidence connected to a burglary of a habitation that was reported in Wichita Falls on October 28, 2020 that occurred in the 3100 block of Barrett Place.

Police said one female and a child were in the house when officers executed the search warrant.

According to authorities, no arrests were made during the execution of the warrant.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News