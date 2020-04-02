WFPD: No citations issued for shelter-in-place violations since Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said they have not had to issue any more citations for violations of the shelter-in-place order, since issuing two on Monday.

In fact, a spokesperson said as of Wednesday morning, they had only issued two citations total, not for shelter in place, in the last 24 hours, so they believe most people are following the order.

Some of the reports they did check out include a reported outdoor gathering on Ridgeway of about 25 people listening to music, which they said turned out to be three people.

A report the call center on Airport Drive was conducting training for about 50 people in one room.

Officers who checked said the proper distancing and limits on people together were being followed for that training.

Other checks of nonessential businesses being opened or gatherings of people also did not result in citations.