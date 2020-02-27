WFPD offer residents training for active shooter situation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents have the chance to learn more about what to do during an active shooter situation.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is once again hosting its Citizen Response to Active Shooters training.

The CRASE course has already been taught to several businesses locally as well as schools and churches.

The class is open to the public and police officials said it’s a very good idea to have that training knowledge.

“You find yourself in a situation like that it is going to be stressful that is a high-stress situation not to sound to overly dramatic, but when you find yourself in a confined area and you have an individual and their sole purpose is to kill as many people as they can,” Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Harold McClure said. “It doesn’t get any more stressful than that.”

There are two classes Friday: one at 8 a.m. and one at 10 a.m. both still have available spots, too.

Click here to RSVP for the class.