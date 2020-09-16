WFPD offers free CRASE training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What would you do if you suddenly found yourself in an active attack situation and how would you respond? The WFPD is offering free CRASE training to citizens, businesses, and organizations.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is offering free CRASE training to citizens, businesses, and organizations. CRASE stands for Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events. The CRASE course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy developed by ALERRT, provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.

If you would like this free training brought to your church, business, group, or organization please submit a form and the CRASE Trainer will contact you for scheduling.