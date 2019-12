WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police department wants to help keep your belongings safe this holiday season.

You can sign up for free vacation patrols by filling out a form, telling the police department where you live, how long you’ll be gone and if you’ll be leaving the lights on.

From there, officers will periodically drive by your house to make sure no one has dropped in.

If you’d like to sign up for a patrol check, click here.