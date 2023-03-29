WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With warm weather in our future, many people are looking forward to hitting the open road on their motorcycles, if that’s you, the Wichita Falls Police Department has one message.

“It is getting warmer and people are starting to ride their motorcycles, we want a better year we want a safer year this year than last year,” WFPD’s Sergeant Charlie Eipper said “I hadn’t noticed anything like that in my career, nothing like what we had last year.”

In 2022 alone, the WFPD reported nine motorcycle fatalities, a statistic they hope can decrease this year, if riders follow some simple safety tips

“The first thing is if you buy a motorcycle, make sure you know how to ride it, you know how to drive it. Get you a license, wear a helmet. We know it’s not required, but it definitely helps, there’s a 60% chance that you’ll survive an accident wearing that. Make sure your lights are on even in the daytime, wear a lot of clothing covers your body, you don’t want to be out there in short sleeve t shirts,” Eipper said.

He also adds not to give people rides on your motorcycle until you can safely drive it yourself. Last year a lot of those fatalities that claimed the lives of both the driver and passenger, the driver had just recently gotten his license or motorcycle just days before

“You put yourself and the other person in danger, it’s a different type of driving, “Eipper said.

Also be extremely careful riding on those rural roads, that often have uneven pavement and no lights.

“It’s difficult enough to ride that motorcycle on just two wheels but when you get out there and you’ve got surfaces that just will not produce that friction with your tires enough to stay on the road? It’s dangerous.”

All good reminders to keep you or a passenger from being seriously injured or killed when on a bike. Over on the City of Wichita Falls police department Facebook page, they have other tips to keep in mind as well.