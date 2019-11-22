WFPD offers vacationing WF residents home checks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With many people going out of town for the holidays the Wichita Falls Police Department would like to remind Wichita Falls residents that they can set their residence up for a vacation home check.

While residents are away on vacation, Sentinels from the WFPD will periodically stop by homes to check for open doors, broken windows or any other suspicious circumstances.

In the event that something out of the ordinary is discovered, WFPD will call the resident or listed emergency contact immediately.

This is another added security precaution that residents can utilize to safeguard their possessions and assure their peace of mind while they are on vacation.

This is a free service provided by the WFPD.

Please fill in the form below to request a vacation check. If you have any questions please contact the Community Services Section at 940-720-5019.

Click here to request your Vacation Patrol Check

Homeowner realizes that the Police Department and the City do not assume any liability for loss or damage to property during specified dates. Homeowner understands there is no guarantee that vacation checks will be done daily, only when Sentinels are available.