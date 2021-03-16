WFPD: Officer on foot chases man in car, tases him through window

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after police said he tried to flee and was tased by an officer through his truck window, then he fought after the officers pulled him out of the truck.

Mark Savala, 57, was charged with evading and resisting arrest on Monday, March 15.

Officers said Savala left a house on North Lamar Street around 1 a.m. Monday that he was reported to have torn up.

According to police, an officer spotted his truck on North Broadway Street, and Savala had exited the vehicle and was opening a gate.

The officer said he got out to talk to Savala when he became confrontational and got back in the truck and into the property with the officer chasing him on foot and yelling for him to stop.

Authorities said the officer put his arm into the truck window and tried to pull Savala’s arm off the steering wheel and said Savala pushed his arm away.

At that point, according to authorities, the officer tased Savala, opened the door and pulled him out.

The officer said after the taser cycle ended, Savala began thrashing on the ground and tried to push the officer off.

The officer held Savala down until backup arrived and Savala was taken into custody.

Savala was arrested and convicted of resisting in 2019 when police were arresting him for family violence and he resisted and broke the glass in the patrol cage with his head.