WFPD officer retires after 13 years on the force

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— He only served 13 years but when Officer Marc Schwartz retired from the Wichita Falls Police Department on Friday, he was one of the oldest officers.

Schwartz joined the WFPD back in 2008 after graduating from the 60th Police Academy.

Schwartz served in the Air Force for 20 years before joining the department. He said the training he received would prove its value time and again, especially on a summer day in 2011, a day that is still vivid in his memory.

He was sent to Taft Haus Apartments where a man had stabbed a woman three times with a large knife. Witnesses said Schwartz yelled four to five times for him to drop the knife but the man began to advance on him with the knife.

Officer Schwartz fired two times, hitting the man in the torso. Both the assailant and victim survived. Schwartz had this to say to officers who may join or who have just joined the department.

“You’re going to have incidents where you’re going to have to make a decision and the training that we receive here at the police department just instills those things that we have to do in those situations,” Schwartz said.

A small reception was held in honor of Schwartz where he was gifted his retirement badge.