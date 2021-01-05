WFPD officer stops woman from jumping off bridge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Police Officer is being praised for his work in preventing a woman from jumping from a bridge on Kell Boulevard.

WFPD Patrol Officer Brian Rhoden was dispatched to a possible suicidal person on the bridge on Kell Boulevard over Kemp street.

A young female was considering hurting herself by jumping from the bridge, Officer Rhoden arrived on the scene and with the assistance of Wichita County Constable Officers Rhoden was able to detain the female and take her to receive help.