WFPD officer stops woman from jumping off bridge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Police Officer is being praised for his work in preventing a woman from jumping from a bridge on Kell Boulevard.

WFPD Patrol Officer Brian Rhoden was dispatched to a possible suicidal person on the bridge on Kell Boulevard over Kemp street.

A young female was considering hurting herself by jumping from the bridge, Officer Rhoden arrived on the scene and with the assistance of Wichita County Constable Officers Rhoden was able to detain the female and take her to receive help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News