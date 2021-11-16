WFPD officer talks about moment saving victim from burning car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Veterans Day, a single-vehicle accident turned into a rescue mission for three officers after the car burst into flames.

It was a time-sensitive matter after the car caught fire but thanks to the help of W.F.P.D. officers, the driver’s family avoided a devastating tragedy.

At 1:22 a.m. Thursday morning, 23-year-old Emani Morgan crashed her car into a tree on the 1500 block of North Central Freeway. Morgan was unconscious and severely injured when her car unexpectedly burst into flames.

“I heard my partner say, hey the car actually is on fire and there’s somebody in there,” WFPD Officer Kevin Castro said.

Castro was one of the three officers who responded to the scene immediately jumped into action to save Morgan’s life.

Castro said the severity of the crash caused the rescue to be more difficult than expected.

“We tried opening the doors they would not open whatsoever neither. Any of the doors for that matter,” Castro said.

Castro along with officers Joshua Haisten and Joshua Brasfield smashed morgan’s driver-side window in order to pull her out of the car that was quickly filling with smoke, and because of their valiant efforts, they were able to pull her out of the dangerous situation.

“At first she wasn’t responsive and then once we got her out of the vehicle that’s when we actually kind of got a sign so that was the main thing for us,” Castro said.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper of W.F.P.D. said their heroic efforts prevented a young girl from losing her life.

“You know you can’t pay for that kind of attitude. That’s attitude that comes from the heart and we’re just proud of them because they risked their lives for the injury and even death. We don’t have fireman’s uniforms and the equipment so they did all they could with what they had,” Eipper said.

Castro said successfully saving Morgan while keeping himself and his fellow officers safe was the best case scenario.

“At the end of the day as we want to go home to our families and our loved ones we also want the same for the community. Interactions with them whether they’re good or bad we try to go home at the end of the day as safe as possible,” Castro said.

Safety that gave everyone another day on this earth.

One of the officers injured his back during the rescue but he is expected to be okay.

As for Morgan, she sustained internal injuries as well as many broken bones to her face and ribs. She is being treated at a hospital in the metroplex and is expected to make a full recovery.

The supervisor of the three officers plans to nominate them for the WFPD Life Saving Bar Award.