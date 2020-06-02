WFPD: Officers arrest two suspects wanted for separate vehicle theft charges at same hotel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search at a Wichita Falls hotel for one suspect of a stolen car led officers to the arrest of another stolen car suspect police said they have been searching for since he fled May 11.

According to authorities, a woman in Odessa called the Wichita Falls Police Department on Monday to inform them her daughter, 39-year-old Rebbecca Vaughan had taken her Hyundai Elantra, and she was at a hotel on Wolcott Lane in Wichita Falls.

Police said they located the vehicle that was reported stolen and arrested Vaughan for the car theft and other outstanding warrants.

While making that arrest, officers learned another wanted person was in a different room in the same hotel.

Officers said they located Corey Vantrease, 28, who was wanted on a warrant for allegedly taking a Chevrolet Avalanche from a repair shop in Seymour.

According to police, Vantrease had been pulled over May 11 on Kell West when the car came up with no insurance.

After being pulled over, police said Vantrease sped away while informing officers, “I don’t have a choice, bro.”

Authorities said after a short pursuit, the officer terminated the chase.

Police said vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later crashed into a utility pole, and the papers inside the vehicle had Vantrease’s name on them.

Records show Vantrease has 24 arrests in Wichita County, including three burglaries, a robbery and evading and resisting arrest.