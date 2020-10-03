WFPD officers carried woman out of burning building, woman unharmed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When arriving to a call of a structure fire in the 1500 block of North 8th Street at about midnight Saturday morning, Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said they saw Wichita Falls police officers King and Brasfield carrying a woman from the burning building.

According to Assistant Fire Marshall Jody Ashlock, after Kathy Riddle was pulled from the structure AMR checked on her and found her to be “unharmed.” No other injuries were reported on scene.

The cause of the fire is said to be accidental, started by unattended candles toward the front of the home. Officials said the damages to the structure and its contents are about $6,000.