WFPD officers meet with residents during ‘Coffee with a Cop’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanking our local men and women in blue while also having a conversation was the mission during the Wichita Falls Police Department’s “Coffee with a Cop” event.

Those who attended had the opportunity to talk with WFPD officers and ask any questions they may have had.

In addition to talking with officers, those who attended the event learned about what it takes to be a police officer and left with WFPD t-shirts and coffee mugs.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said hosting events like this one gives people an opportunity to see the good in the police.

“I think it’s good for the police department to get out and meet with the citizens of Wichita Falls and build a relationship with them,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Make sure to mark your calendars as the next “Coffee with a Cop” is scheduled for October 6, 2021.