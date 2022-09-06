WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, released a statement in regard to their investigation process.

According to the WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officials with the police department cannot comment on “whether someone is a suspect in an ongoing investigation.”

This follows multiple inquiries into a local financial adviser who several Wichita Falls residents have alleged embezzled funds or stole money. Sgt. Eipper said he received several emails over the weekend requesting information on a possible investigation into the financial advisor.

Several individuals made outcries on social media in recent days, inquiring if there was any investigation ongoing and why no local news outlets have covered the allegations.

Sgt. Eipper said the way to ensure an investigation begins into an alleged crime committed is to file a report with the police department.

“If someone made a report with her as the suspect of a crime, then an investigation will follow,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Once a report is filed and an investigation has begun, information that is available by public record or by releases from an official source will be communicated to the public through local news outlets.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: As a reminder, KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage will only publish information released, obtained, or confirmed through credible official sources, such as arrest affidavits, court documents, or interviews with law enforcement officials.