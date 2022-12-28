WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have confirmed the 20th crash fatality of the year 2022 in Wichita Falls after one of two men ejected in an early morning crash on Friday, December 23, 2022, dies.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, Toby Hasten, 25, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Sgt. Eipper said Hasten was one of the two males that were ejected from the car when the vehicle struck a concrete barrier at the intersection of Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road at 12:50 a.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, both ejected males, as well as a third injured victim, were transported to United Regional, two with serious injuries requiring surgery.

Following the wreck on Friday, Sgt. Eipper said police suspect alcohol played a part in the accident. No arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Eipper said this fatality increased the total crash fatalities in Wichita Falls for the year 2022 to 20, with one investigation still pending.

The WPFD Crash Unit is still searching for a female who was seen exiting the vehicle but departed from the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

Police are asking anyone that has information about this investigation to call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.