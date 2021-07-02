WFPD officials give PSA on recent vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are urging people to not leave valuables in their vehicles after a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

According to Crimes Against Property Det. Joseph Robeson, the WFPD saw a rise in vehicle burglaries in the month of June.

To help crack down on this issue, Robeson gave a Public Service Announcement warning people to not leave their cars unlocked or leave valuable items in plain sight.

But that’s not the only problem WFPD officials are running into, another problem has been people leaving their car running while going into a store to pay.

“I know we live in a small community where people feel like they can just go into the store and they’ll be really quick,” Robeson said. “I’m going to go in there and handle my business and come right back out but if you leave your keys in your car, there are people out there looking for stuff like that. So, don’t make it easy.”

Robeson also said if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood or in a parking lot to call the WFPD non-emergency line at 940-720-5000 or call 911.