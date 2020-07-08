WFPD officials implement safety procedures to halt COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are implementing safety procedures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes a little more than a week after four WFPD officers tested positive for COVID-19.

Sgt. Charlie Eipper said to help prevent exposure is keeping officers away from each other as much as possible.

“The schedules have been adjusted, overlapping trying to keep people from the same area,” Eipper said. “So, that’s continuing. Keeping people out of cars, so having one person per car.”

Eipper said for future plans if things were to get worst, PD officials would pull officers that are from areas in the department that are not as essential as patrol and start filling those places in until they can get officers back.

Also, in the past, Eipper said they have requested assistance from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and DPS to help with investigations.