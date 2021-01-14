WFPD officials reaching out for information on vandalism of two broadcast towers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper has released a statement asking the public for any information regarding the vandalism of two broadcast towers that happened in December.

The FBI and WFPD are working on this investigation together into what they are calling a “serious felony” in which a 500-feet high mobile communication tower owned by Mobile Phone of Texas in the area of FM 369 and Kell was knocked down.

Another tower, owned by us here at KFDX, was also vandalized.

“We are asking members of our community to report to law enforcement anything they saw or heard related to this situation,” Sgt. Eipper said. “Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, we strongly encourage you to come forward and welcome your information and help.”

Anonymous tips may be submitted by phone to either the Dallas FBI (972-559-5000) or Crime Stoppers (940-322-9888).

People can also leave anonymous tips by clicking here.