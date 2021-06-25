WFPD officials release details on pursuit, arrest of Dustin Nails early Friday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department issued a press release Friday morning detailing the pursuit and eventual arrest of a man with an outstanding felony warrant.

Dustin Ray Nails mugshot from February 2021

Dustin Ray Nails, 34, has three new charges added to the outstanding felony warrant, including evading detention/arrest, resisting arrest, and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers had knowledge that Nails had an outstanding felony warrant for theft over $2,500 under $30,000 stolen vehicle.

Sgt. Eipper said officers attempted to stop Nails around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

Authorities said Nails was driving a green Suburban on the 2000 block of Grant Street.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Nails fled form the officers and eventually jumped out of the vehicle while it was rolling.

A female passenger was detained but later released.

Officers lost Nails in a foot pursuit in the 2600 block of Lebanon Road.

Sgt. Eipper said officers found Nails once again around 3:08 a.m. on Friday while Nails was walking on the 1300 block of 14th Street, when a foot pursuit ensued and Nails was eventually arrested.

Sgt. Eipper said Nails was transported to United Regional, where he is being guarded at last check.

Nails has previously attempted to escape from police custody multiple times, most recently in February 2021 when he attempted to escape while hospitalized.

Nails has been arrested multiple times, including in July 2020 for terroristic threats after police said a neighbor picked him out of a photo lineup as the man who threatened to shoot him.

The victim said he had asked Nails to keep his noise down at night and Nails showed him a handgun stuck in his waistband and told him he shouldn’t mess with him.

The victim said Nails then began driving up and down the street while threatening to put a bullet in him.

Nails was also arrested in August 2020 after two women in Bridwell Park say they saw nails assaulting a woman and he came up to them and told them to mind their own business or he would kill them.

Nails served an 18-year prison sentence for breaking into an 86-year-old woman’s home in 2004 and beating her before stealing her car.

Nails was released in 2018 and was arrested again the same year for allegedly stealing cars from a Patterson’s lot.

