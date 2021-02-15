WFPD officials warn of dangerous road conditions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department have responded to intersections with inoperable traffic lights in several areas of Wichita Falls on Monday.

Police department officials ask when you approach the intersections to take caution especially if an officer is not directing traffic.

If the intersection has inoperable traffic lights and there are no officers directing traffic, act as if the light is a stop sign.

Be courteous to other drivers and give the right-of-way when it’s appropriate.

Sgt. Harold McClure said the roads are bad and to stay home if you don’t have to be out on them.

If you do, drive safe and give yourself room between vehicles and drive slow when driving over bridges and overpasses.