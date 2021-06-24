WFPD officials warn of shooting off fireworks within city limits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is that time again to celebrate Independence Day in our nation as fireworks go on sale on Thursday.

With the 4th of July holiday almost here, WFPD officials are warning that it is illegal to either possess or discharge fireworks/pyrotechnics within the city limits. The violation of this type of ordinance is considered a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

They also want everyone to be considerate for the safety of their fellow citizens and the well-being of their pets, who experience anxiety caused by loud noises.

County officials want to remind residents that fireworks may not be set off on public roads and right of ways as well.

