WFPD: One arrested in WF home invasion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in custody after an alleged home invasion on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:20 pm Tuesday to a possible home invasion at in the 2600 block of Martin.

When officers arrived they found the victim outside of her home.

According to the victim she had been physically forced out of the house by an unknown male.

The officers searched the house and arrested suspect in the second-floor area of the home.

WFPD has identified the suspect as Marquay Williams, 25. At the time of publication arrest records were not available for Williams.

The owner of the home was not injured.