WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers have one in custody after responding to an alleged stabbing at Olive Garden Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Kemp Boulevard.

First responders treated a male victim in the parking lot with non-life threatening injuries, and officials found the weapon underneath an SUV in the parking lot.

Stay with Texoma’a Homepage for the latest on this incident.