WFPD: One in custody following high-speed pursuit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect has been taken into custody by the Wichita Falls Police Department following a high-speed vehicle chase that ended on foot.

WFPD officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Avenue M shortly after 5:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, at which time the suspect began to lead officers on a chase.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 70 miles per hour and covered multiple streets in Wichita Falls, including the Kell Boulevard access roads, Grant Street, Maplewood Avenue, Lawrence Road and Seymour Road.

The suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle near Seymour Road, at which time the suspect exited the vehicle and began fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers eventually caught up to the suspect near Pawhuska Road off of Seymour Road and took him into custody.

